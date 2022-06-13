My lies always get caught, says Nawal Saeed

Dil e Veeran actor Nawal Saeed said she has stopped speaking lies as she always gets caught.

Nawal Saeed, who plays Minhal in the superhit ARY Digital serial Dil e Veeran, came as a guest on the morning show Good Morning Pakistan with fellow actor Shahroz Sabzwari and answered intriguing questions.

The actor says she is honest with her family members about when she returned to her home so they don’t tell her off, adding she used to lie about it in the past.

Nawal Saeed admitted to being a big fan of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. She said she wanted to have his picture in a room but her mother refused it.

She has more than 800,000 followers on her Instagram profile. She takes to the picture and video-sharing outlet to share pictures and clips with the fans.

Nawal Saeed was praised for her performance in the serial Faryaad where she played Anum. She was seen as Nazia in Bhabhi Nazar Laga Dengi.

Dil e Veeran is an unconventional drama whose story dives into the lives of two lovebirds Haider and Minhal. It is written by Samina Aijaz and directed by Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi.

