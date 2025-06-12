My wife is my biggest strength: Yasir Hussain

Actor-director Yasir Hussain credits his wife, Iqra Aziz, for being his biggest strength and support system, and admits that he is indeed blessed to have her as his life partner.

In his latest outing on a private TV channel's talk show, Yasir Hussain, who is happily married to fellow actor Iqra Aziz for over five years, gushed, "My wife is my biggest strength."

Hussain continued to confess, “Amid a recent controversy, I saw a comment on social media where someone had written for me, ‘What has this person done in life? His biggest achievement is his wife.’ And I totally agree.”

“In fact, I believe that every person’s biggest achievement in their life is their wife. We often take them for granted,” expressed the ‘Jhooti’ actor. “Because the way she takes care of Kabir [their son] and is with him all the time, I know that I can go wherever I want and do whatever, and she’ll be by his side, to protect him.”

“Even the way she has managed our home is a blessing,” he concluded.

Reacting to her husband’s statement, Aziz expressed her gratitude for his undying love for her.

For the unversed, Yasir Hussain tied the knot with A-list actor Iqra Aziz in 2019, months after their much-publicised proposal at an awards ceremony. The couple shares a son, Kabir Hussain, 4.