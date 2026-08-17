Military-backed government of Myanmar has verified that nearly 309,000 displaced Rohingya people in camps in Bangladesh are ​former residents of the troubled Rakhine State, but ‌repatriation will proceed only after security in Rakhine improves, the foreign ministry said.

Following are the latest developments in the repatriation ​of Rohingya residents to Myanmar:

Myanmar has verified 308,797 ​displaced people in Bangladesh as former Rakhine residents ⁠out of 828,824 names submitted as of July 31, ​2026, the foreign ministry said in a statement over the ​weekend.

According to the United Nations, more than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh in 2017 after a crackdown by Myanmar security forces, and ​many more are still leaving via uncertain sea and ​land journeys.

Myanmar says it has identified 4,241 people on Bangladesh’s repatriation ‌list ⁠it alleged were involved in terrorist activities, while a further 113,507 could not be verified.

It further said that repatriation will begin only when security conditions in Rakhine State become more stable.

Myanmar’s ​military is fighting ​the Arakan Army, ⁠an ethnic armed group based in Rakhine that has sought greater autonomy for ​the region.

Myanmar says repatriation is strictly a bilateral ​matter ⁠with Bangladesh.Myanmar says previous repatriation arrangements in 2018 and 2019 resulted in no returnees despite bilateral preparations.

Myanmar agreed to take ⁠back 5,000 ​Rohingya asylum seekers from Malaysia, ​but Malaysia said the repatriation would not proceed if lives were at risk.