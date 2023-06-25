Mystery around abandoned girl’s body at hospital remains unresolved

KARACHI: Despite the passing of more than 24 hours, no case has been registered in the incident of abandoning the body of a young girl at Jinnah Hospital Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per SSP South Asad Raza, despite more than 24 hours passed since the incident, the girl’s mother-in-law has denied to file any legal action, adding that, if the girl’s husband or parents refuse to file a case, then a case will be registered on behalf of the state and the house owner will also be nominated.

It is worth mentioning here that some individuals left Ayesha – a TikToker girl’s body – at Jinnah Hospital on Friday and fled in a white car. The suspects left the vehicle at the corner of Saba Street, few yards away from the bungalow.

READ: Video of suspects abandoning girl’s body at Jinnah Hospital emerges

The investigation officer revealed that the young girl was dropped – in the private gathering at the banglow located at DHA phase 1, Street 32, Saba street – by a person named Nadeem along with four other girls last night. However, the ‘owner’ of the bungalow – Tariq – vacated the bungalow and fled after the incident.

SSP South expressed that the police department vowed to bring this case to a logical conclusion and hold all responsible parties accountable.

As per hospital sources, the preliminary investigation revealed that the girl’s condition was deteriorated due to an overdose of drugs, but the post-mortem showed no evidence of drug overdose or violence.

The police authorities have been unable to ascertain the identity of the male and female car riders. The search for both is underway, and raids are being conducted for the arrest of the man and woman.