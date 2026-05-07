Mystics first-rounder Cotie McMahon injures elbow

Washington Mystics rookie Cotie McMahon has a partial tear of the UCL ​in her left elbow and will ‌be re-evaluated in a week, the team announced Thursday.

McMahon, a first-round pick (11th overall) out ​of Ole Miss in last ​month’s WNBA draft, sustained the injury ⁠during Sunday’s 83-72 preseason win at ​Atlanta.

The 6-foot guard averaged 10.0 points, ​2.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists in two preseason games for the Mystics, who ​open the regular season Friday at ​Toronto.

The team said the injury will be treated ‌conservatively ⁠and further updates will be provided next week.

McMahon transferred to Ole Miss in 2025-26 following three seasons at ​Ohio State ​and averaged ⁠19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 36 ​games (all starts).

It is the second ​straight ⁠year that one of Washington’s first-round picks sustained a preseason injury. Georgia Amoore, ⁠the ​No. 6 overall pick ​in 2025, missed the entire season after tearing ​her right ACL in practice.