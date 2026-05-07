Mystics first-rounder Cotie McMahon injures elbow
- By Reuters -
- May 07, 2026
Washington Mystics rookie Cotie McMahon has a partial tear of the UCL in her left elbow and will be re-evaluated in a week, the team announced Thursday.
McMahon, a first-round pick (11th overall) out of Ole Miss in last month’s WNBA draft, sustained the injury during Sunday’s 83-72 preseason win at Atlanta.
The 6-foot guard averaged 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists in two preseason games for the Mystics, who open the regular season Friday at Toronto.
The team said the injury will be treated conservatively and further updates will be provided next week.
McMahon transferred to Ole Miss in 2025-26 following three seasons at Ohio State and averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 36 games (all starts).
It is the second straight year that one of Washington’s first-round picks sustained a preseason injury. Georgia Amoore, the No. 6 overall pick in 2025, missed the entire season after tearing her right ACL in practice.