24.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 9, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

NA-100: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The unofficial result from the 57 polling stations of NA-100 Faisalabad revealed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Dr. Nisar Jutt secured a lead with 21,983 votes against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The PTI-backed independent candidate Dr. Nisar Jutt has a lead of 6,812 votes against PML-N candidate Rana Sanaullah, who managed to get 15,171 votes.

Stay tuned to the ARY News website for the latest results.

🔴Pakistan General Elections 2024 Live Results and Updates

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.