NA-112: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

The unofficial result from 99 polling stations of NA-112 Nankana Sahib revealed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Aijaz Ahmed Shah secured a lead with 36,490 votes against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Shezra Mansab in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The PTI-backed independent candidate Ahmed Shah has a lead of 7,346 votes against PML-N candidate Shezra Mansab, who managed to get 29,144 votes.

