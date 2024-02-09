NA-122: Saad Rafique loses against Latif Khosa in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Latif Khosa secured victory against PML-N candidate Khawaja Saad Rafique in NA-122 Lahore in general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results, PTI-backed Independent Latif Khosa bagged 117,109 votes followed by PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique who secured 77,907 votes.

Following his defeat, Saad Rafique took to X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated the PTI candidate on his victory. He said that “I wholeheartedly accept my defeat”

سردار لطیف کھوسہ صاحب کو دلی مبارکباد عوامی فیصلے پر خوش دلی سے

سر ِ تسلیم خم اللّٰہ کریم آنیوالی پارلیمان کو متحد ھو کر قومی بحرانوں پر قابو پانے کی توفیق و تقویت عطا فرماۓ

آمین — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) February 9, 2024

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Barrister Gohar Ali Khan cliched victory in NA-10 Buner in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results, the PTI-backed independent candidate Barrister Gohar Ali Khan bagged 110,023 votes followed by Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Abdul Rauf with 30302 votes.

A daylong polling process concluded on Thursday for the General Election 2024 overall in a peaceful manner, with active participation from all age group voters who came out in droves to elect candidates of their choice.

The polling started simultaneously across the country at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break to provide maximum time to citizens to exercise their right to vote enshrined in the constitution.

The voters present in the premises of the polling stations at the poll-ending time were allowed to cast their votes, said a spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the ECP, over 128 million registered voters were scheduled to exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for the national and provincial legislatures.

The polling was held for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies. The voting took place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.

The polling was held in 855 constituencies out of 859 however due to the death of the candidate, voting will not be held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91.