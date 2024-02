NA-127: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Atta Tarar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar are among the prominent candidates in NA-127

NA-127 (Lahore) Position Party Name Vote Count 1 PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari 2325 2 PML-N Atta Tarar 1834 3 – – – 4 – – – 5 – – –

