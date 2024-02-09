17.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 9, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

NA-130: Nawaz Sharif secures victory against Yasmin Rashid

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif defeated PTI-backed candidate Yasmin Rashid on the NA-130 Lahore seat, according to unconfirmed and unofficial results. 

As per details, Nawaz Sharif emerged victorious with 107124 votes, while Yasmin Rashid remained second with 101524 votes.

These are the unconfirmed and unofficial results announced by the returning officer.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz, a prominent figure in the PML-N, emerged victorious with 83,855 votes in NA-119.

Her triumph in NA-119 underscores her continued influence and popularity among the electorate.

The unofficial and unconfirmed results are being released by the ROs across the country after a delay that triggered an outcry. According to so far announced results, PML-N is leading in the National Assembly.

Stay tuned to the ARY News website for the latest results.

🔴Pakistan General Elections 2024 Live Results and Updates

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.