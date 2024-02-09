NA-130: Nawaz Sharif secures victory against Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif defeated PTI-backed candidate Yasmin Rashid on the NA-130 Lahore seat, according to unconfirmed and unofficial results.

As per details, Nawaz Sharif emerged victorious with 107124 votes, while Yasmin Rashid remained second with 101524 votes.

These are the unconfirmed and unofficial results announced by the returning officer.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz, a prominent figure in the PML-N, emerged victorious with 83,855 votes in NA-119.

Her triumph in NA-119 underscores her continued influence and popularity among the electorate.

The unofficial and unconfirmed results are being released by the ROs across the country after a delay that triggered an outcry. According to so far announced results, PML-N is leading in the National Assembly.

