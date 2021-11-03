NA-133 by-election: Jamsheed Cheema challenges rejection of nomination papers

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema on Wednesday has challenged the rejection of his and his wife’s nomination papers by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the appellate tribunal, AR News reported.

Cheema in his plea has stated that his nomination papers were cancelled by the returning officer (RO) as the proposer is not a resident of NA-133.

Proposer Bilal Hussain belongs to the same UC from where he has filed the nomination papers, Cheema stated in his plea submitted with the appellate tribunal.

PTI candidate has pleaded with the tribunal to turn down the RO’s decision and allow him to contest the polls. The tribunal will hear the case on November 9.

Earlier, PTI Senator Aijaz Chaudhry had hoped that decision would be ruled out in the party’s favor.

“I’m 50 per cent sure that the tribunal will rule in Cheema’s favour as the mistake is minor,” he was quoted as saying.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to hold the by-election in the NA-133 constituency on December 05.

Earlier, the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarrat Iqbal Cheema, in NA-133 Lahore were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during a scrutiny process.

The PML-N had raised objections on the nomination papers of the PTI leaders, highlighting that their proposers and seconders were not from the constituency.

The returning officer reviewed the arguments from both sides for an hour today and later decided to reject the nomination papers.

