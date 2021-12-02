NA-133 by-poll: LHC moved to disqualify PML-N, PPP candidates

LAHORE: A writ petition seeking disqualification of PML-N and PPP candidates for NA-133 by-election was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday.

Independent candidate Sohail Shehzad moved the petition in the high court requesting it to declare PML-N’s Shaista Pervaiz Malik and PPP’s Aslam Gill ineligible to contest the by-poll slated for Dec 5.

Also Read: ECP orders inquiry into video showing ‘vote buying’ in NA-133 Lahore

He sought their disqualification on the basis of video clips that went viral on social media in which loyalties of voters are reportedly being bought.

The National Assembly seat from Lahore fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik.

The commission has released the final polling scheme for the National Assembly constituency NA-133. The election commission has setup overall 254 polling stations and 821 polling booths, the DRO said.

Also Read: Govt green-lights Rangers deployment for NA-133 by-poll

The election authority has declared 21 polling stations as ‘extremely sensitive’ and 199 polling stations as ‘sensitive’. The constituency have total 4,40,485 registered voters.

