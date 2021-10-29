NA-133 by-poll: PTI candidates find it difficult to get through ECP scrutiny

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has delayed the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by PTI candidates, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarrat Iqbal Cheema, for NA-133 Lahore until Saturday (today) after anomalies emerged, ARY NEWS reported.

The ECP has approved the nomination papers of 14 candidates including PML-N’s Shaista Pervaiz Malik and PPP’s Chaudhry Aslam Gill out of the total 20 candidates who submitted their candidature to the election body for the NA-133 by-election.

During the scrutiny process, the ECP has rejected the nomination papers of three candidates while three others would be evaluated on Saturday.

PTI’s candidate for the seat, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his covering candidate and wife Musarrat Iqbal Cheema faced difficulty during the scrutiny process after it emerged that their proposers and seconders do not belong to the constituency.

Later, considering their plea, the ECP postponed the scrutiny process on their papers for October 30.

The lower house seat from Lahore was vacated due to the demise of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik, who was passed away in a heart attack.

The PML-N’s Shaista Pervez Malik, widow of Pervez Malik, and Naseer Bhutta have filed their nomination papers for the seat.

Moreover, the PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarrat Jamshed have submitted their nominations, while People’s Party’s Chaudhry Asalm Gill and Jameel Ahmed have also been among the candidates.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates will be completed by Oct 30, while the appeals with regard to approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed upto Nov. 03, and will be decided by Nov. 09.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will display the revised list of the candidates on Nov. 10. The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers on November 11.

The final list of candidates in NA-133 will be displayed and election symbols to the candidates will be allotted on November 12.

The polling for the election will be held on December 05.

