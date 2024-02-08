Mehar Bano Qureshi loses Multan’s NA-151 seat

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi has lost the seat of Multan’s National Assembly constituency (NA-151) in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results received from all polling stations of NA-151 Multan, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate Musa Gilani won the seat of NA-151 by securing 79,080 votes having a lead of 3,846 votes against the PTI-backed independent candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi, who managed to secure second position with 71,649 votes.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PMLN) candidate managed to secure 71,463 votes.

