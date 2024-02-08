17.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, February 10, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Mehar Bano Qureshi loses Multan’s NA-151 seat

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi has lost the seat of Multan’s National Assembly constituency (NA-151) in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results received from all polling stations of NA-151 Multan, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate Musa Gilani won the seat of NA-151 by securing 79,080 votes having a lead of 3,846 votes against the PTI-backed independent candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi, who managed to secure second position with 71,649 votes.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PMLN) candidate managed to secure 71,463 votes.

Stay tuned to the ARY News website for more updates

🔴Pakistan General Elections 2024 Live Results and Updates

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.