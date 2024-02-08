NA-185: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

The unofficial result from the 42 polling stations of NA-185 DG-KHAN revealed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Zartaj Gul secured a lead with 16,418 votes against Jamat-e-Islami (JI) candidate in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The PTI-backed independent candidate Zartaj Gul has a lead of 1,298 votes against JI candidate Usman Farooq, who managed to get 15,120 votes, while the Pakistan Peoples’ Party candidate Dost Muhammad Khosa secured the third spot with 231 votes.

