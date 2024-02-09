Asad Qaiser clinches victory in NA-19 Swabi

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate and former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser has clinched victory in NA-19 Swabi in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results, the PTI-backed independent candidate Asad Qaiser bagged 115,635 votes followed by JUI candidate Fazal Ali with 45,567 votes.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Barrister Gohar Ali Khan cliched victory in NA-10 Buner in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results, the PTI-backed independent candidate Barrister Gohar Ali Khan bagged 110,023 votes followed by Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Abdul Rauf with 30302 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar clinched victory against Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen in NA-149 Multan.

The PTI-backed – independent candidate bagged 143613 votes over the IPP’s Jahangir Khan Tareen, who managed to get 50166 votes.

A daylong polling process concluded on Thursday for the General Election 2024 overall in a peaceful manner, with active participation from all age group voters who came out in droves to elect candidates of their choice.

The polling started simultaneously across the country at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break to provide maximum time to citizens to exercise their right to vote enshrined in the constitution.

The voters present in the premises of the polling stations at the poll-ending time were allowed to cast their votes, said a spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the ECP, over 128 million registered voters were scheduled to exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for the national and provincial legislatures.

The polling was held for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies. The voting took place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.

The polling was held in 855 constituencies out of 859 however due to the death of the candidate, voting will not be held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91.