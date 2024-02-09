NA-207: Asif Zardari secures victory in Shaheed Benazir Abad

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari secured victory in NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad in general elections 2024, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari bagged 146,989 in NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Sardar Sher Rind.

Earlier, PPP’s Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah won from the NA-201 seat in Sukkur-II with 120,219 votes, according to the unofficial results.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari clinched victory in NA-154 and bagged 131217 votes.

A daylong polling process concluded on Thursday for the General Election 2024 overall in a peaceful manner, with active participation from all age group voters who came out in droves to elect candidates of their choice.

Read More: Pakistan General Elections 2024 Live Results and Updates

The polling started simultaneously across the country at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break to provide maximum time to citizens to exercise their right to vote enshrined in the constitution.

The voters present in the premises of the polling stations at the poll-ending time were allowed to cast their votes, said a spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the ECP, over 128 million registered voters were scheduled to exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for the national and provincial legislatures.

The polling was held for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies. The voting took place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.

The polling was held in 855 constituencies out of 859 however due to the death of the candidate, voting will not be held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91.