NA-237 by-elections: Case filed against ‘bogus voting, DVR theft’

KARACHI: A case was lodged against alleged bogus voting and DVR theft at a polling station in Karachi’s NA-237 constituency during October 16 by-elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

Revelations were made about ‘bogus voting and DVR theft’ by unidentified persons at polling station number 108 of NA-237 Malir constituency.

The presiding officer (PO) Mazhar Ali exposed the illegal voting and DVR theft, whereas, the principal of Government Boys Sindhi School Asu Village lodged a case.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that the polling process was continued in a normal way till 2:00 pm on Sunday (yesterday) and later eight to 10 people entered the polling station as voters at about 2:30 pm.

It read that they went to booth number 2 and allegedly started casting bogus votes after receiving ballot papers from the assistant presiding officer (APO).

According to the FIR, 20 to 25 stamped ballot papers were put in the sealed ballot boxes. The complainant further stated in the FIR that he witnessed a person in the room while stamping ballot papers. “There is a CCTV and I have informed the returning officer (RO).”

It added that he was present at HM Office along with other staffers to complete the form 45/46 at 5:00 pm. “Eight to 10 persons stored the polling station again and took DVR with them.”

The school principal claimed that the stolen DVR has a complete recording of the polling process.

NA-237 by-poll results

Yesterday, PPPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch defeated PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Karachi’s NA-237 Malir constituency. PPP candidate has obtained 32,567 votes while PTI chief Imran Khan stood second with 22,493 votes, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results from all 194 polling stations.

However, the PTI chief Imran Khan emerged winner with 50,014 votes, as per unofficial results of 330 polling stations in NA-239 Korangi. MQM-Pakistan candidate Syed Nayer Raza stood second with 18,116 votes.

Imran Khan demands re-election

In a press conference today, the former prime minister demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold a re-election in Karachi’s NA-237 constituency, accusing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of ‘rigging’.

He claimed that his party had evidence that the Pakistan People’s Party openly indulged in the rigging. “Sindh’s election commissioner is on the provincial government’s payroll and we have already approached the judicial council against him,” he told journalists.

Provincial EC rejects allegations

The provincial election commissioner (EC) rejected the allegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan regarding alleged vote rigging in Karachi’s NA-237 Malir by-elections.

The provincial election commissioner of Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chohan condemned Imran Khan’s statement and rejected the vote rigging allegations.

In a press statement, the EC Sindh’s spokesperson said that it was inappropriate to deliver such a statement against the provincial chief of a constitutional institution. “Rigging allegations in NA-237 Malir are baseless and there is no truth in these allegations.”

