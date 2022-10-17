NA-237 ‘vote rigging’: Provincial EC rejects Imran Khan’s allegations

KARACHI: The provincial election commissioner (EC) has rejected the allegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan regarding alleged vote rigging in Karachi’s NA-237 Malir by-elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

The provincial election commissioner of Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chohan condemned Imran Khan’s statement and rejected the vote rigging allegations.

In a press statement, the EC Sindh’s spokesperson said that it was inappropriate to deliver such a statement against the provincial chief of a constitutional institution. “Rigging allegations in NA-237 Malir are baseless and there is no truth in these allegations.”

The spokesperson said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) made the best arrangements during by-elections and ‘fair and free elections’ were held in both constituencies of Karachi.

“If you lose the election then there would be rigging? Will you demand re-poll in NA-239 constituency after winning the by-polls?” questioned the provincial EC.

NA-237 by-poll results

Yesterday, PPPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch defeated PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Karachi’s NA-237 Malir constituency. PPP candidate has obtained 32,567 votes while PTI chief Imran Khan stood second with 22,493 votes, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results from all 194 polling stations.

However, the PTI chief Imran Khan emerged winner with 50,014 votes, as per unofficial results of 330 polling stations in NA-239 Korangi. MQM-Pakistan candidate Syed Nayer Raza stood second with 18,116 votes.

Imran Khan demands re-election

In a press conference today, the former prime minister demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold a re-election in Karachi’s NA-237 constituency, accusing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of ‘rigging’.

He claimed that his party had evidence that the Pakistan People’s Party openly indulged in the rigging. “Sindh’s election commissioner is on the provincial government’s payroll and we have already approached the judicial council against him,” he told journalists.

