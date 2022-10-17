Imran Khan asks govt to announce elections or get ready for long march

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) Chairman Imran Khan has asked the coalition government to announce elections or he would begin long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the former premier said he was giving some more time to the coalition government to announce elections but warned that he would not delay the long march beyond October.

Imran Khan said he was giving time to the government for the sake of the country. “They (government) still have time to announce elections, and if they don’t, I will begin my march towards Islamabad and my preparations are almost complete,” he warned.

The PTI Chairman added that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah won’t even know what hit him, such is my preparation.

He also ruled out any dialogues with the ruling elite, saying: “There’s no negotiation with criminals. You can hold reconciliation talks with Baloch or Sindhi nationalists, but not with the felons like them.”

Imran Khan demands re-election in Karachi’s NA-237

Earlier in the press conference, the former prime minister demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-election in Karachi’s NA-237 constituency, accusing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of ‘rigging’.

He claimed that his party had evidence that the Pakistan People’s Party openly indulged in rigging. “Sindh’s election commissioner is on the provincial government’s payroll and we have already approached judicial council against him,” he told journalists.

A day earlier, Imran Khan made history by emerging victorious on six National Assembly seats on Sunday by-elections, according to unofficial results.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, PTI clinched victory in NA-31 Peshawar, NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA 108 Faisalabad, Karachi’s NA-239 Korangi, and NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II as PTI Chairman Imran Khan defeated ruling coalition candidates in respective constituencies.

PTI managed to secure six out of eight National Assembly seats in the crucial by-election on Sunday, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) clinched two — NA-157 Multan and NA-237 Karachi — which were bagged by the PTI in the 2018 general elections.

