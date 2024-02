The unofficial result from the 37 polling stations of NA-239 Lyari revealed that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate Nabeel Gabol secured a lead with 11,154 votes against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The PPP candidate Nabeel Gabol has a lead of 4,099 votes against PTI-backed independent candidate Mohammad Yasir, who managed to get 7,055 votes.

Stay tuned to the ARY News website for the latest results.