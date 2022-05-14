NA-240 by-elections: PTI candidate’s nomination papers rejected

Karachi: Nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate for the by-election of NA-240 Korangi have been rejected by the District Returning officer, ARY News reported.

The Returning Officer (RO) Abdul Razzaq rejected the nomination papers of PTI candidate Syeda Bano. The papers were rejected after the RO deemed the suggester’s signatures fake.

According to details, both the suggesters of the candidate also failed to appear to the RO in person. The nomination papers of two other independent candidates were also rejected due to multiple reasons.

The seat had been vacated after MQM-P leader Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan had passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Nomination papers of a total of 39 candidates have been accepted for the upcoming by-elections on the national assembly seat NA 240.

However, eight MQM-P candidates submitted papers for the elections, and the nomination was accepted.As many as 42 candidates had submitted nomination papers for the NA-240 Korangi by-election in Karachi scheduled on June 16, the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP will receive appeals against the acceptance and rejection of the nomination papers by May 17, whereas, a tribunal will give verdicts on the appeals by May 21.

On May 23, the ECP will issue a revised list of the candidates, whereas, the withdrawal of the nomination papers will be accepted by May 24. The final list of the candidates will be issued on the same date.

