NA-240 Karachi: Workers of political parties scuffle in Landhi

KARACHI: The situation became tense as periodic firing was reported in Landhi No.6 during the by-election on NA-240 Karachi after a scuffle between the MQM-P, PSP and TLP workers, ARY News reported.

The polling that started at 8 in the morning has ended and the vote-counting is underway.

The NA-240 Karachi set fell vacant following the death of MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Pak Sar Zameen Party have accused each other of injuring party workers during the by-polling in the area.

PSP spokesperson said, shots were fired at the vehicle of party leader Anees Qaimkhani, while several workers including party leader Iftikhar Aalam sustained bullet injuries. The injured were moved to hospital.

Meanwhile, MQM-P has accused Mustafa Kamal of disturbing law and order in the area by bringing outsiders to the constituency during the by-election.

Several party workers are injured in the scuffle, said Aminul Haque. Heavy contingents of Pakistan Rangers Sindh have arrived in the area to control the worsening law and order situation.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) have boycotted the election process as 25 candidates from multiple political parties and independents are vying for the seat.

In a late-night development, several independent candidates have withdrawn their nomination papers from the by-election on the National Assembly seat in Karachi, NA-240, a day before the polling.

