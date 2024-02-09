17.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Khurram Sher Zaman loses Karachi’s NA-241 seat

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Khurram Sher Zaman has lost the seat of Karachi’s National Assembly constituency (NA-241) in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results received from all polling stations of NA-241 Karachi, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate Mirza Ikhtiar Baig won the seat of NA-241 by securing 52,456 votes having a lead of 3,846 votes against the PTI-backed independent candidate Khurram Sher Zaman, who managed to secure second position with 48,610 votes

Meanwhile, MQM-P’s Farooq Sattar managed to secure only 494 votes.

