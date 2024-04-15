NA-241: Mirza Ikhtiar Baig’s victory challenged in SHC

KARACHI: The victory of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Mirza Ikhtiar Baig in NA-241 has been challenged in Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, a citizen Pervaiz Akhtar filed a petition in Sindh High Court stating that Mirza Ikhtiar Baig is a Canadian citizen and his plea to withdraw his Canadian nationality is still pending.

The complainant urged the court to suspend his NA membership as it is illegal for a dual national to hold an NA seat.

The court sought response from Baig, provincial and federal government and directed the counsel of PPP’s candidate to appear at next hearing on May 16.

Read more: Khurram Sher Zaman loses Karachi’s NA-241 seat

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Khurram Sher Zaman lost the seat of Karachi’s National Assembly constituency (NA-241) in the general election 2024.

According to results in NA-241 Karachi, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate Mirza Ikhtiar Baig won the seat of NA-241 by securing 52,456 votes having a lead of 3,846 votes against the PTI-backed independent candidate Khurram Sher Zaman, who managed to secure second position with 48,610 votes. Meanwhile, MQM-P’s Farooq Sattar managed to secure only 494 votes.