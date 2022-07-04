NA-245 by-poll: MQM-P announces candidate

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday announced its candidate for the NA-245 by-poll after failing to reach consensus with Dr Farooq Sattar, ARY News reported.

Karachi’s NA-245 had been vacated after the demise of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain on June 9, 2022.

As per details, the meetings between MQM-P convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Dr. Farooq Sattar proved fruitless to build consensus over the candidateship in NA-245 by-polls.

The MQM-P has awarded a party ticket to contest the NA-245 by-election to former District Chairman East Moeed Anwar.

The party has decided to launch a full-fledged election campaign after the monsoon rains. Workers, officials and local body candidates have been directed to remain active in the areas during the rains.

Read more: NA-245 polls: Farooq Sattar, MQM-P patch-up on the cards, sources

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated Mahmood Moulvi as its candidate for the by-election in Karachi’s constituency NA-245.

Addressing a press conference, former federal minister and PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi asserted that Mahmood Moulvi has been active in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for past many years. “He has helped a lot in unearthing corruption in Port and Shipping,” Ali Zaidi said.

Comments