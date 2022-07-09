NA-245 by-polls: Farooq sattar alloted ‘Lock’ symbol

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the final candidate list for the by-election in Karachi’s NA-245, ARY News reported.

A total of 18 candidates would contest the by-poll on NA-245.

According to the list issued by the ECP, MQM veteran Farooq Sattar, contesting as an independent candidate, has been allotted an electoral symbol of a lock. Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Mueed Anwar and Pak Sarzameen Party’s Hafeez-ud-din are also contesting on their respective party tickets.

Molvi Mehmood is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate for the by-poll, while Pakistan People’s party (PPP), Muhaji Qoumi Movement, and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) would also contest the election in NA-245.

However, a Farooq Sattar-MQM-P patch-up is on the cards ahead of the polls.

Sources say that Farooq Sattar would withdraw his contention from the constituency after a grand meeting with MQM-P leadership in the PIB office in Karachi after Eid. Members of Farooq Sattar’s panel would be adjusted by the MQM-P after the merger, sources say.

Karachi’s NA-245 had been vacated after the demise of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain on June 9, 2022.

PTI’s Aamir Liaquat Hussain won the 2018 general election on NA-245, getting 56615 votes. The runner-up candidate was MQM-P veteran Farooq Sattar who got 35,247 votes.

