PPP announces candidate for NA-245 Karachi by-election

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced its candidate for the by-election in Karachi’s constituency NA-245, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, the party has nominated Muhammad Danish Khan as its candidate for the NA-245 by-election.

Waqar Mehdi further said that Danish Khan was the former president of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI).

The national assembly seat was vacated after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had announced their candidates for the NA-245 by-poll.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated Mahmood Moulvi as its candidate for the by-election in Karachi’s constituency.

Addressing a press conference, former federal minister and PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi asserted that Mahmood Moulvi has been active in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for past many years. “He has helped a lot in unearthing corruption in Port and Shipping,” Ali Zaidi said.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) announced its candidate after failing to reach consensus with Dr Farooq Sattar. The MQM-P has awarded a party ticket to former District Chairman East Moeed Anwar.

