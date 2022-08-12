NA-245 by-polls: PPP withdraws in favour of MQM-P

Karachi: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate on Friday, withdrew his candidature for the by-polls in NA-245 Karachi, ARY news reported.

According to detials, the PPP candidate Danish Khan has withdrawn his candidature for the by-polls in the national assembly seat NA-245 in favour of the Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate.

PPP leader Saeed Ghani said that the decision was made after consultation with ally parties in the federal government. Ally parties had decided that the party that came second in any constituency in 2018 polls, would be backed by all other parties in by-polls, he added.

The PPP has withdrawn its candidature in favour of MQM-P candidate Mueed Anwar, he added. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Mahmood Moulvi as its candidate for the by-election.

PTI’s Aamir Liaquat Hussain won the 2018 general election on NA-245, getting 56,615 votes. The runner-up candidate was MQM-P veteran Farooq Sattar who got 35,247 votes.

The national assembly seat was vacated after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain. Syed Nadeem Haider was appointed as the returning officer for the by-election.

Also Read:ECP postpones NA-245 Karachi by-election: sources

The by-polls were initially scheduled to take place on July 25 before the ECP postponed them due to rains. The by-poll will now be held on August 27, 2022.

Comments