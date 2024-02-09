25.9 C
PTI-backed Adil Khan secures victory in NA-262 constituency of Quetta

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Adil Khan Bazai secured the seat of Quetta’s National Assembly constituency (NA-262) in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results received from all 233 polling stations of NA-262 Quetta, the PTI-backed independent candidate Adil Khan Bazai won the seat of NA-262 by securing 20,273 votes having a lead of 7,400 votes over the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazal (JUIF) candidate Malik Sikandar, who came in second position with 12,873 votes.

