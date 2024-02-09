25.9 C
Shehryar Afridi secures NA-35 Kohat seat with healthy margin

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Shehryar Afridi secured the seat of Kohat’s National Assembly constituency (NA-35) in the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results received from all 491 polling stations of NA-35 Kohat, the PTI-backed independent candidate Shehryar Afridi won the seat of NA-35 by securing 128,491 votes having a lead of 71,307 votes over the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Abbas Khan Afridi, who came in second position with 57,184 votes.

