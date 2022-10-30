NA-45 by-poll victory: ‘Nation rejected ECP’s decision to disqualify Imran Khan’

LAHORE: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has asserted that the nation has rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify party chief Imran Khan after the latter won NA-45 Kurram by-poll by a big margin, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, the former federal minister noted that the people have rejected the decisions made in ‘closed rooms’.

“After successfully winning all by-elections, Imran Khan is now a member of National Assembly from all four provinces,” Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that the nation has chosen the PTI chief as their leader.

Fawad further said that the nation has rejected the ECP’s decision to disqualify former premier, demanding the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan’s resignation after NA-45 victory.

He also accused Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman of running a religious hatred campaign in NA-45 Kurram constituency. However, he added, the people of Kurram rejected the hatred campaign and elected Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan grabbed victory in NA-45 Kurram by-poll by a big margin, according to the unofficial and unconfirmed results.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, PTI chief Imran Khan won NA-45 Kurram by-polls by securing 20,748 votes as per the unofficial results of 143 polling stations.

The PTI chairman was followed by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Jamil Khan who secured 12,718 votes.

Interestingly, Khan defeated his political opponents by a big margin despite being disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference.

Earlier in October, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets. Imran Khan has been de-seated as a member National Assembly.

