21.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, February 10, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

ECP bars RO from releasing final result of NA-64 Gujrat

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday barred the returning officer (RO) from releasing the final result of NA-64 Gujrat, wherein the PTI-backed independent candidate Qaisara Elahi contested against PML-Q candidate and her nephew Chaudhry Salik Hussain, ARY News reported.

Qaisara Elahi, wife of incarcerated Parvez Elahi, had challenged the results of NA-64 Gujrat, declaring PML-Q candidate Chaudhry Salik Hussain the winner.

The electoral watchdog issued a written order on Qaisara’s application, barring the returning officer from releasing the final results.

It also summoned the PML-Q candidate on Feb 15 and sought a response from returning officer of the said constituency.

The ECP also directed the returning officer to prepare Form 47 in the presence of Qaisara Elahi or her counsel. It also ordered the district police officer (DPO) to ensure that no hurdle is created for Form 47.

According to the official results, PML-Q candidate Salik Hussain won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-64 Gujrat-III by securing 1,05205 votes.

His runner-up was independent candidate Qaisara Elahi, who bagged 80,946 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 40 percent.

Read More: 🔴Pakistan General Elections 2024 Live Results and Updates

Hectic legal activity is expected over next few days as several results of general elections 2024, showing PML-N candidates’ winners, are challenged in high courts, with opponents alleging that their defeat was a result of “rigging”.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.