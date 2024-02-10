ECP bars RO from releasing final result of NA-64 Gujrat

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday barred the returning officer (RO) from releasing the final result of NA-64 Gujrat, wherein the PTI-backed independent candidate Qaisara Elahi contested against PML-Q candidate and her nephew Chaudhry Salik Hussain, ARY News reported.

Qaisara Elahi, wife of incarcerated Parvez Elahi, had challenged the results of NA-64 Gujrat, declaring PML-Q candidate Chaudhry Salik Hussain the winner.

The electoral watchdog issued a written order on Qaisara’s application, barring the returning officer from releasing the final results.

It also summoned the PML-Q candidate on Feb 15 and sought a response from returning officer of the said constituency.

The ECP also directed the returning officer to prepare Form 47 in the presence of Qaisara Elahi or her counsel. It also ordered the district police officer (DPO) to ensure that no hurdle is created for Form 47.

According to the official results, PML-Q candidate Salik Hussain won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-64 Gujrat-III by securing 1,05205 votes.

His runner-up was independent candidate Qaisara Elahi, who bagged 80,946 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 40 percent.

Hectic legal activity is expected over next few days as several results of general elections 2024, showing PML-N candidates’ winners, are challenged in high courts, with opponents alleging that their defeat was a result of “rigging”.