NA-89 Mianwali: Tribunal approves PTI founder’s plea for hearing

An appellate tribunal on Thursday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder’s plea against the rejection of his nomination papers from NA-89 Mianwali by the returning officer.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder from two National Assembly constituencies – NA 122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali).

“The PTI founder has been convicted,” the returning officer (RO) said while rejecting the nomination papers of the former prime minister.

Umair Niazi, Raja Yasir Sharif and Malik Jawad Asghar appeared before the tribunal on behalf of the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

Appellate tribunal judge Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz issued notices to the returning officer (RO) and other respondents.

Read more: PTI pinning hopes on election tribunals for justice: Gohar Ali Khan

The election tribunal has fixed the hearing on the appeal on January 07.

Following the completion of another phase of the election process, the appellate tribunals will now make decisions on the appeals of the candidates by January 10.

The list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th of January, and candidates will have the option to withdraw by January 12.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on January 13, and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.