PTI pinning hopes on election tribunals for justice: Gohar Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has expressed concern over the rejection of nomination papers of his party’s candidates, saying that the political party has pinned hopes on election tribunals for justice, ARY News reported on Monday.

In an informal conversation with journalists, the PTI chairman urged the Supreme Court (SC) to take immediate notice of the ‘lack’ of level-playing field being granted to his political party in the run-up to February 8 general election.

“The Supreme Court should take notice of the rejection of nomination papers by ROs [returning officers],” Gohar Khan said, terming the act ‘unjustifiable’.

ہمارا کسی سے کوئی جھگڑا نہیں، ہم اپنے حقوق کی جنگ لڑ رہے ہیں، بیرسٹر گوہر!#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/fSb5gR68HC — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 1, 2024

He regretted that the PTI was constantly being targetted, saying that the way his political party was being “excluded” from the electoral process has “no place in the Constitution”.

“PTI believes in democracy and favours equal level playing field for all political parties,” Gohar Khan said, regretting that PTI workers and supporters were not safe from “fascism” despite the beginning of electoral process. He further stated that PTI believes in rule of law and wanted to see the nation strong.

Gohar Khan also took a jibe at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), saying, “The electoral watchdog has failed to fulfil its primary responsibility – to hold transparent elections,”

He added that the only way out to current crisis is free, fair and transparent elections, noting that the election commission was losing its “purpose and effectiveness”. “We will fight for a free election,” he declared, accusing the electoral watchdog of a pre-meditated conspiracy against PTI.

The PTI chairman alleged that the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) judges, who according to him delivered justice to the party, were threatened. He warned that the democracy will be “wiped out” from the country of the Supreme Court does not intervene.

The comments come days after the PTI alleged that it was not being given a level playing field for the general election.

The party had alleged that its candidates were mishandled by authorities when they went to file their nomination papers. Further, the candidates successful in filing their nomination papers saw them being rejected during the scrutiny phase.