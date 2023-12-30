PTI moves ECP against caretaker govts

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a joint petition against caretaker governments in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

As per details, 54 PTI candidates have filed a joint plea in ECP and made the federal, and provincial caretaker governments, 17 DROs and NADRA party in the matter.

The petition stated that the caretaker government is depriving PTI of their constitutional rights as the party’s election candidates are being arrested from Returning Officers’ offices.

The petition filed by PTI counsel Intazar Hussain Panjutha also includes the details of incidents that occurred in 49 constituencies.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder from two National Assembly constituencies – NA 122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali).

The nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Yasmin Rashid NA 130 (Lahore), Hammad Azhar PP 172, Asad Qaiser NA 19, PK 50, Shehram Tarakai NA 20, PK 52,53, Ali Muhammad Khan NA 23 and Qasim Khan Suri NA 263 were also rejected.

It is pertinent to mention here that the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the candidates to contest general elections 2024 concluded today (December 30).

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until January 3 and decisions on these appeals will be made by January 10.

The list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th of January, and candidates will have the option to withdraw by January 12.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on January 13, and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.