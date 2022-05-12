NA deputy speaker’s ruling: Imran Khan files review petition in SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against a decision on the ruling of the National Assembly’s Speaker on the vote of no-confidence, ARY NEWS reported.

Former Prime Minister Khan in his review petition pleaded that Article 248 of the Constitution bars any other institution from interfering in the affairs of the Parliament.

The deputy speaker’s ruling was in accordance with Article 5 when he rejected a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister, it said.

Imran Khan in his application said that son after the ruling, he sent advice for the dissolution of the National Assembly. It said that the apex court’s decision neither had the record of the advice nor termed it unconstitutional.

“Article 248 does not make the applicant answerable for exercising any constitutional powers before any court,” the former premier said in his plea.

It is pertinent to mention here that a five-judge larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, passed a unanimous judgement that declared the events of April 3, including the NA deputy speaker’s ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly, to be contrary to the constitution and of no legal effect.

The top court ordered the National Assembly (NA) speaker to summon a session of the lower house of Parliament on April 9, Saturday to hold voting on the no-trust motion.

The SC ruling will not impact the effectiveness of Article 63 (A), whereas, the top court directed the government not to stop any lawmaker from taking part in the vote of the no-confidence motion.

