NA dissolution: Summary forwarded to PM Sharif

ISLAMABAD: A summary of the dissolution of the National Assembly has been sent to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting well-placed sources.

According to the details, a summary of the dissolution of the National Assembly was sent to the premier by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs۔

Sources said PM Shehbaz Sharif will forward the summary to President Arif Alvi for the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The last session of the joint sitting of the parliament will be held today at 5:30pm. Two point agenda for the joint session has also been issued. The agenda includes conventional recitation of Quran, Naat-e-Rasool and national anthem.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Shareef is also expected to make farewell address to the joint session as he announced that he would submit a summary for the dissolution of the National Assembly to the president on Wednesday (today).

On Tuesday, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that he would write to President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday (August 9) for the dissolution of National Assembly (NA).