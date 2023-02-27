PTI nominates Shah Mehmood Qureshi as NA opposition leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Shah Mehmood Qureshi as the opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported on Monday.

PTI leader Malik Amir Dogar wrote a letter to NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf following Imran Khan’s directives and nominated Shah Mehmood Qureshi as an opposition leader.

In the letter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Amir Dogar said that after the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict, the National Assembly opposition leader should be appointed from PTI.

He stated that the federal government should have taken the opposition leader in confidence before the appointment of the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, a delegation led by Malik Amir Dogar met NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and requested to withdraw the resignations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs.

Ashraf stated that all the resignations were accepted in accordance with the NA regulations and refused to appoint the opposition leader. He added that letters were sent to the PTI MNAs for verification but no lawmakers turned up.

Comments