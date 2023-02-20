‘NA, PA elections should be held in October to save time, money’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Monday that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible to conduct transparent elections in all parts of the country.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) should take this responsibility to hold free and fair elections in the national assembly (NA), and provincial assembly (PA), he said while talking to a private television channel.

Regarding the caretaker set-up, he said the caretaker government would make the arrangements for national and provincial assembly elections, he added. As per the current economic situation, he said ECP should conduct both elections in October to save time and money.

Rana Sanaullah said that delaying tactics had been used by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to get relief in lawsuits regarding Toshakhana and money laundering cases.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah had criticised the president saying that Arif Alvi should act as a President of Pakistan instead of becoming the spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

In a Twitter thread, Rana Sanaullah alleged that Imran Khan had also forced the president, speaker, deputy speaker and the governor to commit a constitutional violation which was nullified by the Supreme Court (SC).

He asked the president to respect its position instead of replacing it with the position of a political party’s spokesperson.

Sanaullah claimed that the president has no connection with the announcement of the election date and he is interfering in the constitutional jurisdiction of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He further said that Arif Alvi was also a co-accused in the foreign funding case.

The interior minister alleged that the PTI chief is trying to pressurise the ECP by president.

