NA passes motion to form committee for reference against CJP

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed a resolution for the committee’s formation to file a reference against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, ARY News reported.

The motion was presented in the NA session after suspending the routine business of the house. The firey session of the lower house of the Parliament is underway in which the majority of the members are of the view that the Parliament should ‘assert’ its powers.

Addressing the house earlier in the day, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif emphasized that the parliament should send a strong message to defend its territory.

He said a section of the judiciary is giving ‘unprecedented concessions’ to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in corruption cases.

In his remarks, Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz strongly condemned the recent violent acts in the country.

Read more: PDM activists enter Islamabad’s red zone

He said those who attacked the Corps Commander House in Lahore and the monuments of martyrs are enemies of the state.

Riaz held trained elements of the ‘PTI’ behind these despicable acts. He emphasized the need for expressing complete solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan.

Salahuddin of MQM said the recent violent acts are intolerable. He said the judiciary is giving ‘concessions’ to PTI Chairman Imran Khan at whose behest public and private properties were ransacked.