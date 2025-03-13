NA passes resolution condemning Jaffar Express attack

The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the Jaffar Express hijacking.

The resolution moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary lauded Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, FC, SSG and law enforcement agencies for their unwavering commitment, bravery and sacrifice in safeguarding the lives of the citizens and protecting the integrity of Pakistan.

It recognized that their heroic efforts in neutralizing the terrorists involved in the attack on Jaffar Express reflect the resolve and readiness of security forces to defend the nation at all costs.

The House expressed the resolve to take every possible measure to eliminate terrorism from every corner of the country, affirming that no group, individual and ideology that seeks to undermine the nation’s security, prosperity and sovereignty will be allowed to spread fear, hatred and violence within the territorial limits of the country.

It expressed the commitment to working relentlessly to root out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Read more: Khawaja Asif slams PTI ‘propaganda’ over Jaffar Express incident

The House called upon the people regardless of their ethnicity and religion to unite in the fight against terrorism and reject extremism, ensuring peace, safety and prosperity for future generations.

A group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians.

On Wednesday, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry announced completion of operation and confirmed that all 33 terrorists involved in the attack on the Jaffer Express were killed, while 21 passengers and 4 FC personnel lost their lives.