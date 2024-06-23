NA passes resolution condemning mob-lynching incidents countrywide

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Sunday passed a resolution vehemently condemning the recent horrific and tragic incidents of mob-lynching in various parts of Pakistan.

The resolution, moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, emphasised that the right to life is the most cherished right enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. “Every person is to be dealt with in accordance with the law and not otherwise,” it stated.

The House expressed serious concern over the mob lynching of citizens accused of offences in Swat and Sargodha, noting with grave concern that such incidents have been on the rise. “Such actions cannot be tolerated in any civilized society,” it declared.

The NA urged both the federal and provincial governments to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, including religious minorities and other vulnerable segments of society.

It called for the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to take immediate and necessary measures to identify, investigate, and prosecute those involved in these incidents under the relevant laws.

Furthermore, the House expressed the expectation that the courts would ensure immediate and speedy justice in these cases, underscoring the need for swift legal action to prevent future occurrences of such tragic events.

The resolution comes after a tourist in Swat was lynched over allegations of desecration of the Holy Quran.

Read More: Madyan incident: govt forms JIT for thorough investigation

A violent mob had beaten the suspect of blasphemy, who was a local tourist, to death and later set his body as well as the police station ablaze, where he was kept after allegations.

Speaking on the NA floor, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called for sending a clear message from the National Assembly that the country’s parliament is committed to protecting the rights of minority communities in the country.

He said the National Assembly needed to adopt a unanimous stance against the misuse of religion. The minister said, “It is the responsibility of the House to come up with a unanimous stance so the message should go out that Pakistan’s National Assembly is united on this issue.”

The minister said that the message should be clear that the people are united to safeguard the rights of minorities, including Christians, Sikhs and Parsis. He said, “Our constitution does not allow violence and the killing of innocents in the name of religion. People are exploiting religious sentiments for personal disputes.”

Expressing deep concern over the rising incidents of violence against minorities in the country, he said that due to this, the country is facing embarrassment at the international level.

“We must ensure the safety of our minority brothers and sisters. They have as much right to live in this country as the majority. Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis, regardless of whether they are Muslim, Christian, Sikh, or of any other faith. Our constitution guarantees full protection to minorities,” he added.

He said that the unfortunate incidents occurring in Swat, Faisalabad, and Sargodha. He proposed a resolution from the House to ensure the safety of minorities in the country, emphasising that such a move is essential to improve the country’s international reputation.