NA proceedings cannot be challenged in the SC: Aitzaz Ahsan

Islamabad: PPP leader Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the proceedings of the Assembly can not be challenged in the Supreme Court, but if the no-confidence motion is deemed as a resolution then the Deputy Speakers’ ruling can be overturned, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Aitzaz Ahsan said that if the motion of no confidence was elevated to a resolution then the speaker did not have any right to reject the motion. It’s up to the Supreme Court to decide if the ruling was just or not, he added.

The Pakistan People Party veteran said that the government did not seem constitutionally correct. It’s up to the Supreme Court to interpret the situation and decide accordingly, he added.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that there has been a precedence of restoration of assemblies by the Supreme Court. Nawaz Shareef’s government in 1993 was restored by 12 judges, five weeks after its dissolution by the country’s President, he recalled.

He added that the proceeding of the assembly is exempted from any legal action but it is up to the Supreme Court’s prerogative to interpret the situation.

If the Supreme Court rules that the motion had been elevated to a resolution then it can not be rejected at any cost, he said.

If the ruling is overturned then the motion would automatically be restored, Aitzaz added.

