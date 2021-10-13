President Arif Ali summons NA session on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned a session of the National Assembly on October 14 (Thursday), ARY News reported.

The president has summoned a National Assembly session on Thursday at 3 pm at the Parliament House, reads the notification.

The President has summoned the National Assembly Session in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a press release.

This will be the 2nd session of the fourth parliamentary year and 37th NA session since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power.

The NA session also shared the agenda of tomorrow’s sitting.

