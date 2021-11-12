NA speaker asks opposition leader to play role in legislation

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has asked Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif to play role in legislation after building consensus on important reforms, ARY News reported on Friday.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser wrote a letter to Shahbaz Sharif in which he stated that the opposition and the government will have to prioritise the national interests. He said that both sides should step forward for building consensus on important reforms pertaining to the common interests.

In his letter, Qaiser urged to restart consultation on different bills including Election Amendment Bill 2021 by using the concerned forum of the committee on legislation.

He asked Shahbaz Sharif to play the role in building consensus on the bills and amendments. Qaiser added that different bills have sailed through the National Assembly but they failed to be passed by the Senate.

The NA speaker said that the said bills will come into consideration in the joint session of the parliament.

Asad Qaiser reminded that a committee had been constituted for achieving consensus on the bills and recommended amendments but the consultative process remained incomplete.

Yesterday, Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan had lamented the opposition’s non-cooperation over legislation.

While talking to the journalists in Islamabad, Babar Awan had reiterated that i-voting aims to give voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and electoral reforms are meant for making the poll process transparent.

Babar Awan had said that the joint session of the parliament was postponed for a few days but not for years. The government is ready to build consensus, he added.

On November 10, the joint session of Parliament summoned to pass the electoral reforms and various other bills had been postponed ‘to build consensus on electoral reforms‘.