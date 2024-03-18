31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, March 18, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq refuse to take unnecessary security, protocol

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a move to contribute to the austerity measures, the speaker of National Assembly – Ayaz Sadiq – refused to take unnecessary security and protocol, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources close to the development revealed that NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq has returned the six security squad cars allocated for him, emphasizing the need to have only necessary security measures in place.

The former NA speaker, Raja Pervez, used to travel in a caravan consisting of six to eight vehicles, sources revealed.

READ: PM forms committee to suggest governance austerity measures

Current Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has also returned more than 40 employees designated for the Speaker House, but were previously assigned to both the private and official residences of former Speaker.

Sources further revealed that the Speaker House will now have a staff of four to five employees, additionally, the speaker has requested details regarding the budget expenditure for the current financial year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.