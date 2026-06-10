NA Speaker calls parliamentary leaders consultative meeting

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq has summoned a consultative session of parliamentary leaders on Wednesday (today), a spokesman said.

The consultative meeting will be held at the Parliament House on 4:00 PM today with the Speaker in chair.

The meeting will consult over the current session of the house and the upcoming federal budget that will be presented on Friday.

The federal budget 2026-27 will be presented in the National Assembly on June 12, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The separate sessions of the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan were summoned for the upcoming budget. The federal government will present budget 2026-27 on June 12.

The budget was earlier supposed to be unveiled before the lower house of the Parliament on June 10, but due to unresolved issues between the PML-N and the PPP, the announcement was deferred.

Earlier, reports citing government sources said the Economic Survey is yet to be presented, while a cabinet meeting must also be held to approve the budget proposals before being tabled in the Parliament.

Government sources further revealed that the budget process will be expedited, with the parliamentary debate expected to be limited in duration. The government aims to complete the budget’s passage and secure parliamentary approval within a shortened time frame ahead of the observance of the 9th and 10th of Muharram holidays.