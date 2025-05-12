NA unanimously hails armed forces on befitting response to India

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution, hailing the armed forces on the decisive and befitting response to India through successful ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’, ARY News reported.

The resolution was tabled presented by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar during a session chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The resolution expressed gratitude to Allah, the almighty, for the victory and extended congratulations to the nation on historic triumph over India. The resolution paid tribute to the Pakistani armed forces and the nation for their role in the operation’s success.

The lawmakers all political parties in the assembly raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad in a show of unity.

The resolution also highlighted the sacrifices made during the operation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Ali Muhammad Khan led prayers for the martyred security personnel and civilians who lost their lives during the conflict, acknowledging their bravery.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly also unanimously passed a similar resolution, presented by Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar. The resolution commended the government, opposition, armed forces, and the nation for the operation’s success, specifically praising the Pakistan Air Force for crushing the enemy’s arrogance.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that any future talks between Pakistan and India would center around three critical issues ‘Kashmir, terrorism, and water disputes.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, the defence minister said, “If talks are held between two nuclear-armed neighbors, they will focus on Kashmir, terrorism, and water-related matters,” he said.

The minister highlighted that terrorism has affected the region for the past two to three decades, with Pakistan remains the biggest victim.

“It is ironic that the country most affected by terrorism is being blamed for it and even attacked,” he remarked.

Calling for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding Kashmir issue, Khawaja Asif said, “This is a golden opportunity for both Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir dispute.”

He also acknowledged a recent development in the international discourse on Kashmir, crediting former U.S. President Donald Trump for raising the issue.

“Trump brought further attention to the Kashmir matter and suggested that it should be part of broader discussions,” Khawaja Asif added.