‘RRR’ Oscars win was ‘bought’ with money?

The Telugu-language banger ‘Naatu’ from Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ created history by winning Best Original Song at Oscars 2023.

However, there is a claim from the country itself that the landmark win was made possible by paying money.

An India-based celebrity makeup artist, Shaan Muttathil, popularly known for his social media outings with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez, has alleged that S.S. Rajamouli and team ‘RRR’ has bought the prestigious Oscars award for their stomper ‘Naatu’.

It happened so when Muttathil took to the comments section of a social media post by an international publication, announcing the ‘Naatu’ win, and wrote: “Hahahah this is so funny. I thought only in India we could buy awards lol. But now even Oscars.” “Money and what all we can get when we have the money. Even Oscars lol.”

Several social users were quick to condemn the comment by Muttathil and believed that he is ‘jealous’ as his friend, Fernandez’s song was also in the running for the award and failed to make it to the final cut.

It is worth mentioning here that ‘RRR’ and ‘Naatu’ previously claimed several big honours this year not only in India but across the globe.

Rajamouli’s magnum-opus bagged two awards in the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ and ‘Best Song’ categories in the Critics Choice ceremony, as well as registered a historic win at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards with the groovy track.

